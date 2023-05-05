Will Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MGTA share is $2.24, that puts it down -229.41 from that peak though still a striking 52.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $41.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 773.74K shares over the past three months.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.86%, and it has moved by -10.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.26%. The short interest in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.60% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.50%. While earnings are projected to return 0.50% in 2023.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.04%, with the float percentage being 52.21%. TRV GP IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.76 million shares (or 11.14% of all shares), a total value of $2.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.