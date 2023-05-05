Will Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EXK share is $4.55, that puts it down -9.64 from that peak though still a striking 40.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $805.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. EXK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.19% in intraday trading to $4.15 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.41%, and it has moved by 3.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.53%. The short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 6.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.23, which implies an increase of 20.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.11 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, EXK is trading at a discount of -44.58% off the target high and 0.96% off the low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavour Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares have gone up 28.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.10% this quarter and then jump 128.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.22 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.74 million and $30.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.20% and then jump by 79.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -59.10% in 2023.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.31%, with the float percentage being 30.52%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.79 million shares (or 10.43% of all shares), a total value of $64.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.51 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 11.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.47 million, or about 4.47% of the stock, which is worth about $32.87 million.