Why Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.42% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the RPHM share is $11.30, that puts it down -16.14 from that peak though still a striking 81.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $241.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 70.30K shares over the past three months.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. RPHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) registered a -1.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.42% in intraday trading to $9.73 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.76%, and it has moved by 78.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 352.56%. The short interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.40, which implies an increase of 61.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, RPHM is trading at a discount of -331.65% off the target high and -54.16% off the low.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) shares have gone up 176.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.62% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.20% this quarter and then drop -24.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -30.40% in 2023.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.80%, with the float percentage being 76.23%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 19.06% of all shares), a total value of $11.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 13.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.