What Will MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Be Like After It Drops -189.78% From Its Highs?

During the last session, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.40% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the MAX share is $17.01, that puts it down -189.78 from that peak though still a striking -2.9% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.04. The company’s market capitalization is $376.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 235.10K shares over the past three months.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) registered a -4.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.40% in intraday trading to $5.87 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.94%, and it has moved by -60.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.22%. The short interest in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MediaAlpha Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) shares have gone down -47.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.21% against 17.50.

While earnings are projected to return -871.70% in 2023.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

MediaAlpha Inc. insiders own 6.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.08%, with the float percentage being 98.66%. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 38.27% of all shares), a total value of $168.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.16 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 13.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 4.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $7.23 million.