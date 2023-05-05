What To Expect As Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Delivers An -11.30% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.10% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the TS share is $38.00, that puts it down -38.58 from that peak though still a striking 18.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.24. The company’s market capitalization is $15.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Tenaris S.A. (TS) registered a 2.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.10% in intraday trading to $27.42 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.48%, and it has moved by -3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.06%. The short interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is 7.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenaris S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares have gone down -11.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.49% against 25.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 102.40% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.91 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.79 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.37 billion and $2.8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.30% and then jump by 35.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.30%. While earnings are projected to return 132.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tenaris S.A. is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Tenaris S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.59%, with the float percentage being 11.59%. Pendal Group Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 2.27% of all shares), a total value of $470.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.8 million shares, is of Westwood Global Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $309.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $61.31 million.