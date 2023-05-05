We Just Learned Something New! After Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX)’s 114.48% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s traded shares were 20.41 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 126.09% or $2.56. The 52-week high for the NBTX share is $5.82, that puts it down -26.8 from that peak though still a striking 61.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $62.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8500.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 3.50K shares over the past three months.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NBTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) trade information

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) registered a 126.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 126.09% in intraday trading to $4.59 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 114.48%, and it has moved by 31.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.63%. The short interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) is 5990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 10.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.53, which implies an increase of 46.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.30 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, NBTX is trading at a discount of -215.9% off the target high and 49.89% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -20.90% in 2023.

NBTX Dividends

Nanobiotix S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s Major holders

Nanobiotix S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.84%, with the float percentage being 9.84%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 4.01% of all shares), a total value of $6.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.93 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1588.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7384.0 market value.