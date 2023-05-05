Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Is Worth Evaluating At $35.49

During the recent session, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the UNVR share is $35.63, that puts it down -0.39 from that peak though still a striking 39.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.49. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. UNVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) trade information

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $35.49 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.03%, and it has moved by 1.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.74%. The short interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.86, which implies an increase of 3.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, UNVR is trading at a discount of -12.71% off the target high and -1.44% off the low.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Univar Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares have gone up 31.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.88% against -10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.00% this quarter and then drop -27.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.78 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.88 billion and $3.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.00% and then drop by -8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.60%. While earnings are projected to return 21.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.41% per annum.

UNVR Dividends

Univar Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s Major holders

Univar Solutions Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.83%, with the float percentage being 105.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 428 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.33 million shares (or 10.36% of all shares), a total value of $580.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.21 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $576.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $176.23 million.