Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)

During the recent session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.64% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the CRBG share is $23.50, that puts it down -43.21 from that peak though still a striking 14.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.01. The company’s market capitalization is $9.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRBG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) registered a 6.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.64% in intraday trading to $16.41 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.66%, and it has moved by 4.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 6.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.31, which implies an increase of 32.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CRBG is trading at a discount of -95.0% off the target high and -9.69% off the low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corebridge Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares have gone down -27.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.97% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.27 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.3 billion by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 10.80% in 2023.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Corebridge Financial Inc. insiders own 77.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.52%, with the float percentage being 110.03%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 63.85 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.05 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $321.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $75.69 million.