The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s traded shares were 4.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the TD share is $77.15, that puts it down -27.88 from that peak though still a striking 8.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.43. The company’s market capitalization is $109.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $60.33 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.12%, and it has moved by -0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.40%. The short interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is 37.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.81 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Toronto-Dominion Bank has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares have gone down -6.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.23% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.90% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.12 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.37 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.28 billion and $8.7 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.10% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 22.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.45% per annum.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 2.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.76%, with the float percentage being 58.82%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,111 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 158.15 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $10.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89.04 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 24.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.86 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $897.84 million.