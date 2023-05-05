The Time To Buy GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Is Now

During the last session, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s traded shares were 5.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.24% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the GDC share is $44.00, that puts it down -539.53 from that peak though still a striking 73.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $11.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.02K shares over the past three months.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) registered a 19.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.24% in intraday trading to $6.88 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 186.67%, and it has moved by 166.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.03%. The short interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is 23590.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 98.10% in 2023.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

GD Culture Group Limited insiders own 43.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.13%, with the float percentage being 7.25%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1148.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $2397.0 in shares.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 590.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2141.0 market value.