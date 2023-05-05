The SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) Stock Jumped 12.96% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.18% or -$2.49. The 52-week high for the SIBN share is $27.24, that puts it down -23.99 from that peak though still a striking 49.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.14. The company’s market capitalization is $846.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.41K shares over the past three months.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SIBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) trade information

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) registered a -10.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.18% in intraday trading to $21.97 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by 12.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.12%. The short interest in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is 1.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.57, which implies an increase of 23.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, SIBN is trading at a discount of -45.65% off the target high and -22.89% off the low.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SI-BONE Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) shares have gone up 21.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.55% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.90% this quarter and then jump 7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.13 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.24 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.59 million and $26.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.70% and then jump by 18.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10%. While earnings are projected to return -4.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.90% per annum.

SIBN Dividends

SI-BONE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s Major holders

SI-BONE Inc. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.42%, with the float percentage being 103.63%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.89 million shares (or 11.08% of all shares), a total value of $52.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.37 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) shares are Pax World Small Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Pax World Small Cap Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $23.2 million.