The CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Stock Dropped -9.78% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s traded shares were 10.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the CVS share is $107.26, that puts it down -55.92 from that peak though still a striking -0.77% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.32. The company’s market capitalization is $87.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.66 million shares over the past three months.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.33.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) trade information

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $68.79 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.84%, and it has moved by -9.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.33%. The short interest in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is 12.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.20, which implies an increase of 33.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $143.00 respectively. As a result, CVS is trading at a discount of -107.88% off the target high and -13.39% off the low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CVS Health Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares have gone down -27.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.81% against -20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then jump 5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.8 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.43 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $80.64 billion and $81.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90%. While earnings are projected to return -47.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.98% per annum.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CVS Health Corporation is 2.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s Major holders

CVS Health Corporation insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.56%, with the float percentage being 82.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,944 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 117.53 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $10.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.38 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 billion.