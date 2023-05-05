The Current Price For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $46.74, that puts it down -14.42 from that peak though still a striking 77.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.29. The company’s market capitalization is $6.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. EDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $40.85 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.40%, and it has moved by 7.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 212.55%. The short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 5.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.23, which implies an increase of 23.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, EDU is trading at a discount of -71.36% off the target high and 6.98% off the low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares have gone up 57.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 353.23% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 121.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $817.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $968.27 million by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $524.02 million and $675.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.00% and then jump by 43.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20%. While earnings are projected to return -445.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.81% per annum.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.51%, with the float percentage being 42.32%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.79 million shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $201.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.97 million shares, is of Keywise Capital Management (HK) Limited’s that is approximately 2.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $138.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ACAP Strategic Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $28.2 million.