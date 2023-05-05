The $17.60 Is The Price At Which Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the ABCM share is $18.07, that puts it down -2.67 from that peak though still a striking 29.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.15K shares over the past three months.

Abcam plc (ABCM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ABCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Abcam plc (ABCM) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $17.60 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.07%, and it has moved by 39.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.92%. The short interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.86, which implies a decrease of -10.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.57 and $20.40 respectively. As a result, ABCM is trading at a discount of -15.91% off the target high and 28.58% off the low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abcam plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abcam plc (ABCM) shares have gone up 16.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 9.60.

While earnings are projected to return -148.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.39% per annum.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Abcam plc insiders own 6.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.73%, with the float percentage being 86.40%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.46 million shares (or 7.62% of all shares), a total value of $271.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.07 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $234.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abcam plc (ABCM) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 7.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.67 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $103.82 million.