The $16.45 Value Of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.18% or -$2.07. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $34.99, that puts it down -112.71 from that peak though still a striking 81.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $922.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.29K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RYTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a -11.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.18% in intraday trading to $16.45 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.46%, and it has moved by -8.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 168.35%. The short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 8.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.22, which implies an increase of 55.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, RYTM is trading at a discount of -216.11% off the target high and -39.82% off the low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares have gone down -37.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.12% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.60% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 187.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.38 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.57 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.07 million and $4.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.60% and then jump by 290.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -147.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.00% per annum.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.52%, with the float percentage being 108.94%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $201.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $185.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 5.75% of the stock, which is worth about $89.28 million.