Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Declined -9.42% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares were 7.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.96% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the TSM share is $98.99, that puts it down -18.57 from that peak though still a striking 28.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.43. The company’s market capitalization is $412.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.90 million shares over the past three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) registered a 0.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $83.49 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.22%, and it has moved by -9.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.83%. The short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is 18.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $109.67, which implies an increase of 23.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $126.00 respectively. As a result, TSM is trading at a discount of -50.92% off the target high and -1.81% off the low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares have gone up 35.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -18.87% against -18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.00% this quarter and then drop -32.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.53 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.13 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.16 billion and $19.96 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% and then drop by -9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.30%. While earnings are projected to return 70.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.50% per annum.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 2.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.09%, with the float percentage being 17.09%. Sanders Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,087 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 42.25 million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.42 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 22.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.55 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $978.6 million.