Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) Fell -912.66%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.71% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the STRR share is $1.14, that puts it down -44.3 from that peak though still a striking 17.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $10.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 34.32K shares over the past three months.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) registered a 14.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.71% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.53%, and it has moved by -12.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.93%. The short interest in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.13, which implies an increase of 84.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, STRR is trading at a discount of -912.66% off the target high and -184.81% off the low.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Star Equity Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares have gone down -21.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.68% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.2 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.05 million and $30.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.80% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.10%. While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Star Equity Holdings Inc. insiders own 22.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.93%, with the float percentage being 5.09%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.45% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $94372.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94372.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53681.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $45891.0.