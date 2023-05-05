Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Rose 50.03% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 5.15% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 4.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.66% or -$7.02. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $76.40, that puts it down -29.91 from that peak though still a striking 50.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.39. The company’s market capitalization is $4.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FOUR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) registered a -10.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.66% in intraday trading to $58.81 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.89%, and it has moved by -19.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.25%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 9.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.81, which implies an increase of 26.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $97.00 respectively. As a result, FOUR is trading at a discount of -64.94% off the target high and 14.98% off the low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift4 Payments Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares have gone up 27.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.35% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 140.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $524.98 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $654.87 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $401.9 million and $506.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.60% and then jump by 29.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 201.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 79.15% per annum.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.36%, with the float percentage being 112.27%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.93 million shares (or 12.60% of all shares), a total value of $407.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 9.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $305.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $104.45 million.