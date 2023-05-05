Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)

During the last session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.71% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the TRUP share is $82.49, that puts it down -129.46 from that peak though still a striking 15.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 834.25K shares over the past three months.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TRUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) registered a 2.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $35.95 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.44%, and it has moved by -12.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.36%. The short interest in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 9.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.38, which implies an increase of 41.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $89.00 respectively. As a result, TRUP is trading at a discount of -147.57% off the target high and -2.92% off the low.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trupanion Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) shares have gone down -26.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.91% against 5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.80% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $251.67 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $259.97 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $206 million and $219.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.20% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -23.80% in 2023.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Trupanion Inc. insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.02%, with the float percentage being 114.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 14.35% of all shares), a total value of $281.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $191.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 6.48% of the stock, which is worth about $158.54 million.