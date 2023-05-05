Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)

During the recent session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the BXMT share is $31.46, that puts it down -82.27 from that peak though still a striking 3.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.25 million shares over the past three months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BXMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $17.26 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.35%, and it has moved by -2.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.00%. The short interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is 18.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.07, which implies an increase of 14.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, BXMT is trading at a discount of -50.64% off the target high and 1.51% off the low.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) shares have gone down -27.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.05% against -9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.50% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170.2 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $169.75 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $147.07 million and $146.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.70% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.50%. While earnings are projected to return -47.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.17% per annum.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 2.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders