Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Is Up 14.41% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -83.32% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares were 1.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.73% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the REVB share is $67.90, that puts it down -6017.12 from that peak though still a striking 14.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 762.74K shares over the past three months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. REVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.75.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) registered a 6.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.73% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.74%, and it has moved by -14.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.66%. The short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 92.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, REVB is trading at a discount of -1251.35% off the target high and -1251.35% off the low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revelation Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares have gone down -88.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.55% against 10.10.

While earnings are projected to return -12.70% in 2023.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders own 10.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.85%, with the float percentage being 2.07%. Axa S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 55970.0 shares (or 1.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3109.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20685.0.