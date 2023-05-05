Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Shares Have Been Up About 6.24% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the PAA share is $13.49, that puts it down -8.01 from that peak though still a striking 27.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.10. The company’s market capitalization is $8.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.00 million shares over the past three months.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PAA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $12.49 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.15%, and it has moved by -3.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.46%. The short interest in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is 16.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.79, which implies an increase of 20.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, PAA is trading at a discount of -68.13% off the target high and -12.09% off the low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares have gone up 3.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.34 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.84 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.69 billion and $16.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then drop by -9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80%. While earnings are projected to return 116.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.70% per annum.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 1.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. insiders own 35.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.12%, with the float percentage being 66.56%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 55.34 million shares (or 7.60% of all shares), a total value of $695.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.54 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $345.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 58.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $740.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.73 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $172.49 million.