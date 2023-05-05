PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Stock Dropped -12.38% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 6.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $106.38, that puts it down -65.86 from that peak though still a striking 51.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.01. The company’s market capitalization is $78.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.33 million shares over the past three months.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $64.14 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.99%, and it has moved by -12.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.07%. The short interest in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 27.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDD Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares have gone up 19.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.28% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -10.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.63 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.69 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.31 billion and $4.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.90% and then jump by 30.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 119.20%. While earnings are projected to return 302.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.82% per annum.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 25 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

PDD Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.85%, with the float percentage being 28.85%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 812 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 7.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $593.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.16 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $505.63 million.