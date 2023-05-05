PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF): Can A Stock That’s Down -21.21% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the PBF share is $49.00, that puts it down -52.51 from that peak though still a striking 23.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.63. The company’s market capitalization is $4.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.04 million shares over the past three months.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PBF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.58.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.23% in intraday trading to $32.13 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.83%, and it has moved by -23.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.10%. The short interest in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 12.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.69, which implies an increase of 37.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, PBF is trading at a discount of -130.31% off the target high and -33.83% off the low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PBF Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares have gone down -28.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.42% against -20.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 637.10% this quarter and then drop -65.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.39 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.64 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.14 billion and $14.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then drop by -31.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.80%. While earnings are projected to return -54.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PBF Energy Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

PBF Energy Inc. insiders own 10.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.71%, with the float percentage being 98.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 492 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.54 million shares (or 10.50% of all shares), a total value of $431.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $399.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $113.45 million.