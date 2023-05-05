PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Rose 28.0% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 19.34%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.27% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the PAGS share is $19.49, that puts it down -86.86 from that peak though still a striking 28.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PAGS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) registered a 3.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.27% in intraday trading to $10.43 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.00%, and it has moved by 35.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.12%. The short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 6.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.06, which implies an increase of 83.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.35 and $93.83 respectively. As a result, PAGS is trading at a discount of -799.62% off the target high and -286.86% off the low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares have gone down -25.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.35% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $768.01 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $863.87 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $640.92 million and $731.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 18.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return 30.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 06 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.21%, with the float percentage being 86.55%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24.53 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $214.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.21 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $176.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 13.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.49 million, or about 4.70% of the stock, which is worth about $81.35 million.