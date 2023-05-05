One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD)

During the last session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.29% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GLMD share is $0.94, that puts it down -213.33 from that peak though still a striking 3.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $7.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 53.31K shares over the past three months.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GLMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) registered a -3.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.29% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by -17.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.20%. The short interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 18440.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, GLMD is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.30% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 13.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.78%, with the float percentage being 12.51%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 6.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $90362.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27177.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $13044.0.