Now Is The Time To Buy NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR)

During the recent session, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.06% or $3.54. The 52-week high for the NCR share is $35.71, that puts it down -54.32 from that peak though still a striking 21.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) trade information

NCR Corporation (NCR) registered a 18.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.06% in intraday trading to $23.14 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by 1.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.72%. The short interest in NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is 6.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.88, which implies an increase of 27.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, NCR is trading at a discount of -59.9% off the target high and -12.36% off the low.

NCR Corporation (NCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NCR Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NCR Corporation (NCR) shares have gone up 13.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.89% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.50% this quarter and then jump 2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.84 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.98 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.87 billion and $2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.10%. While earnings are projected to return -41.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

NCR Dividends

NCR Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s Major holders

NCR Corporation insiders own 4.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.98%, with the float percentage being 98.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.92 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $318.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $283.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NCR Corporation (NCR) shares are Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 4.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.27 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $97.78 million.