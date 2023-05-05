Now Is A Good Time To Buy Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)

During the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NVTS share is $8.35, that puts it down -47.79 from that peak though still a striking 44.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $900.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $5.65 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.01%, and it has moved by -21.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.55%. The short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 10.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.07 day(s) to cover.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares have gone up 36.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.14% against -4.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 95.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.3 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.17 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.74 million and $8.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.50% and then jump by 76.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 139.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 37.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.12%, with the float percentage being 35.66%. Capricorn Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $54.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $15.54 million.