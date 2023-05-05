Now Is A Good Time To Buy Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

During the last session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 6.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.06% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the LI share is $41.49, that puts it down -73.67 from that peak though still a striking 47.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.52. The company’s market capitalization is $24.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.59 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a 5.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.06% in intraday trading to $23.89 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by 0.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.19%. The short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 29.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares have gone up 64.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -900.00% against 1.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.29 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 106.90% and then jump by 170.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -497.60% in 2023.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.07%, with the float percentage being 18.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 2.21% of all shares), a total value of $389.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.66 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $278.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 7.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.11 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $177.02 million.