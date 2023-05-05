Now Is A Good Time To Buy iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI)

During the recent session, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.24% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $5.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 188.94K shares over the past three months.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) registered a -5.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.24% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.93%, and it has moved by -57.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.20%. The short interest in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iMedia Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares have gone down -63.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.29% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.80% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.66 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154.54 million and $133.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.10% and then drop by -14.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

iMedia Brands Inc. insiders own 14.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.88%, with the float percentage being 16.22%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 4.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.