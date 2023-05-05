Now Is A Good Time To Buy Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)

During the recent session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s traded shares were 1.72 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.15% or -$2.4. The 52-week high for the FYBR share is $30.83, that puts it down -61.58 from that peak though still a striking -6.39% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.30. The company’s market capitalization is $5.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) registered a -11.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.15% in intraday trading to $19.08 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.33%, and it has moved by -12.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.26%. The short interest in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is 23.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.07 day(s) to cover.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Communications Parent Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) shares have gone down -17.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.44% against 35.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -65.40% this quarter and then drop -63.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.90% and then drop by -0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return -91.10% in 2023.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.72%, with the float percentage being 103.15%. Ares Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35.21 million shares (or 14.36% of all shares), a total value of $669.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $444.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.43 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $141.29 million.