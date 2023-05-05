MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the MP share is $42.84, that puts it down -99.63 from that peak though still a striking 5.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.21. The company’s market capitalization is $3.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

MP Materials Corp. (MP) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $21.46 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.97%, and it has moved by -18.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.13%. The short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 12.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.15 day(s) to cover.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MP Materials Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares have gone down -25.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.95% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.80% this quarter and then drop -41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.94 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143.56 million and $116.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.10% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 113.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.32% per annum.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders own 18.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.37%, with the float percentage being 82.37%. Jhl Capital Group Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 534 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.57 million shares (or 16.09% of all shares), a total value of $612.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.5 million shares, is of QVT Financial LP’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $289.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.25 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $69.58 million.