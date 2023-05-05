MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Shares Have Been Up About 0.37% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s traded shares were 25.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.15% or $1.27. The 52-week high for the MGI share is $10.96, that puts it down -0.27 from that peak though still a striking 18.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) registered a 13.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.15% in intraday trading to $10.93 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.56%, and it has moved by 5.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.43%. The short interest in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is 15.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 0.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, MGI is trading at a discount of -0.64% off the target high and -0.64% off the low.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MoneyGram International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares have gone up 3.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.62% against 1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $353.66 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.47 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $329.6 million and $330.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.30% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.20%. While earnings are projected to return 180.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.50% per annum.

MGI Dividends

MoneyGram International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Major holders

MoneyGram International Inc. insiders own 4.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.61%, with the float percentage being 95.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 7.20% of all shares), a total value of $75.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.85 million shares, is of Sand Grove Capital Management Llp’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares are Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund owns about 4.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $28.58 million.