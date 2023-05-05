Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s traded shares were 2.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.62% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the KNTE share is $15.86, that puts it down -503.04 from that peak though still a striking 11.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $121.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 215.70K shares over the past three months.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. KNTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) trade information

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) registered a -9.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.62% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.99%, and it has moved by -58.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.96%. The short interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.13, which implies an increase of 89.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, KNTE is trading at a discount of -1611.03% off the target high and -90.11% off the low.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) shares have gone down -69.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.23% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.70% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -28.20% in 2023.

KNTE Dividends

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s Major holders

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.66%, with the float percentage being 94.03%. Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.67 million shares (or 20.77% of all shares), a total value of $25.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.26 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 million.