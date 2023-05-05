JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Has Been Falling -25.55% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.09% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the JAN share is $5.00, that puts it down -390.2 from that peak though still a striking 15.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.60K shares over the past three months.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

JanOne Inc. (JAN) registered a 9.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.09% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.74%, and it has moved by -1.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.68%. The short interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is 58330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 94.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, JAN is trading at a discount of -1860.78% off the target high and -1860.78% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.11%.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc. insiders own 13.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.18%, with the float percentage being 15.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39454.0 shares (or 1.09% of all shares), a total value of $54051.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29300.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40141.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 39454.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54051.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13050.0, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $20950.0.