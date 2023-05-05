Is Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. The 52-week high for the XERS share is $2.50, that puts it down -8.23 from that peak though still a striking 58.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $300.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.94%, and it has moved by 19.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.71%. The short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 7.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.21 day(s) to cover.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares have gone up 45.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.65% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.00% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.65 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.07 million and $25.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.40% and then jump by 36.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 55.10% in 2023.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.72%, with the float percentage being 43.91%. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.2 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $14.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.92 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $4.03 million.