Is Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -66.15% YTD?

During the last session, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.41% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the MCB share is $94.60, that puts it down -376.33 from that peak though still a striking 29.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.98. The company’s market capitalization is $219.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.54K shares over the past three months.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) trade information

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) registered a -6.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.41% in intraday trading to $19.86 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.21%, and it has moved by -30.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.59%. The short interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.00, which implies an increase of 62.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, MCB is trading at a discount of -212.19% off the target high and -121.55% off the low.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) shares have gone down -70.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.21% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.90% this quarter and then drop -21.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.78 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.29 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.3 million and $67.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.80% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -17.90% in 2023.

MCB Dividends

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s Major holders

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. insiders own 6.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.27%, with the float percentage being 86.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $54.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.8 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $46.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 3.66% of the stock, which is worth about $23.52 million.