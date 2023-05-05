Is Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.05% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the LEJU share is $9.84, that puts it down -217.42 from that peak though still a striking 66.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $24.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 241.20K shares over the past three months.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LEJU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) registered a 22.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.05% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 71.27%, and it has moved by 122.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.01%. The short interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is 14170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 91.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, LEJU is trading at a discount of -1061.29% off the target high and -1061.29% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return 40.80% in 2023.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Leju Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.32%, with the float percentage being 1.32%. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 93820.0 shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81999.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Jacob Internet Fund owns about 58468.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68992.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35352.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $41715.0.