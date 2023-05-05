Is Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.83% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the EDBL share is $90.00, that puts it down -5354.55 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 778.81K shares over the past three months.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) registered a -7.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.83% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.30%, and it has moved by -16.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 76.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, EDBL is trading at a discount of -324.24% off the target high and -324.24% off the low.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.66 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -147.70% in 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Edible Garden AG Incorporated insiders own 23.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.93%, with the float percentage being 2.54%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1043.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $6570.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 169.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1064.0.