Is BILL Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: BILL) 23.10% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares were 3.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.32% or $14.64. The 52-week high for the BILL share is $179.85, that puts it down -90.22 from that peak though still a striking 27.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.30. The company’s market capitalization is $8.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BILL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) registered a 18.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.32% in intraday trading to $94.55 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.10%, and it has moved by 26.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.11%. The short interest in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 9.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $117.33, which implies an increase of 19.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, BILL is trading at a discount of -111.53% off the target high and 41.83% off the low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BILL Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares have gone down -18.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 529.17% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 866.70% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $267.44 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.93 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $200.22 million and $210.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.60% and then jump by 37.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -169.10% in 2023.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

BILL Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.77%, with the float percentage being 104.91%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 690 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.25 million shares (or 11.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 5.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $621.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $332.54 million.