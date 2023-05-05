Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.52% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $13.11, that puts it down -2948.84 from that peak though still a striking 23.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 138.43K shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a 7.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.52% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.72%, and it has moved by 4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.57%. The short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 14.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.23%, with the float percentage being 2.61%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.44% of all shares), a total value of $91952.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59581.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25762.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3824.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1653.0 market value.