IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Stock Jumped 10.31% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 8.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.22, that puts it down -0.31 from that peak though still a striking 71.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. IAG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.85%, and it has moved by 10.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.05%. The short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 5.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IAMGOLD Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares have gone up 115.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 21.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $227.32 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $234.32 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $356.6 million and $334 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.30% and then drop by -29.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.70% in 2023.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.28%, with the float percentage being 69.31%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.9 million shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $115.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.74 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 28.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.27 million, or about 3.80% of the stock, which is worth about $49.52 million.