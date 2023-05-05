How Will Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Look After It Drops -38.51% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the SBSW share is $13.38, that puts it down -38.51 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.82. The company’s market capitalization is $6.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 million shares over the past three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $9.66 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.99%, and it has moved by 15.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.31%. The short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 13.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares have gone up 6.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.38% against 13.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.70%. While earnings are projected to return -42.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.54% per annum.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 0.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.71%, with the float percentage being 8.71%. Condire Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $40.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $19.87 million.