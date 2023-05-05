How Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -32.05% YTD?

During the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $4.70, that puts it down -195.6 from that peak though still a striking 23.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $278.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.55%, and it has moved by -19.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.25%. The short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 12.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.49 day(s) to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares have gone down -43.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.49% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 620.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $690k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $340k and $172k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 102.90% and then jump by 312.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -56.80% in 2023.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders own 31.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.79%, with the float percentage being 46.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 6.56% of all shares), a total value of $27.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $8.13 million.