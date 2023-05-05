Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.09

During the last session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares were 8.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the HL share is $7.00, that puts it down -14.94 from that peak though still a striking 44.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $3.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.53 million shares over the past three months.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Hecla Mining Company (HL) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $6.09 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by -7.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.53%. The short interest in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 21.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hecla Mining Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares have gone up 31.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against -5.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.42 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200.91 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.5 million and $191.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.40% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.50%. While earnings are projected to return -206.70% in 2023.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hecla Mining Company is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.42%, with the float percentage being 66.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 402 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 56.33 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $313.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.23 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $307.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 35.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $225.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.58 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $123.91 million.