Following Its 52-Week Low, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)’S Share Price Rose 57.67% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 44.75%

During the recent session, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the RCM share is $27.07, that puts it down -70.79 from that peak though still a striking 57.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $6.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $15.85 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by 6.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.00%. The short interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 21.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 16.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, RCM is trading at a discount of -64.04% off the target high and -0.95% off the low.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that R1 RCM Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares have gone down -8.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 128.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $561.41 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $585.53 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $391.9 million and $523.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.30% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%. While earnings are projected to return -785.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.50% per annum.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

R1 RCM Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.27%, with the float percentage being 90.16%. New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 94.41 million shares (or 22.58% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $195.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.31 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $47.01 million.