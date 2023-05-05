Following Its 52-Week Low, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH)’S Share Price Rose 4.85% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -9.92%

During the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares were 1.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the DH share is $30.11, that puts it down -204.14 from that peak though still a striking 4.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 877.21K shares over the past three months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $9.90 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.74%, and it has moved by -2.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.44%. The short interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Definitive Healthcare Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares have gone down -36.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.35% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.58 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.43 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.12 million and $54.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 12.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 69.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 47.20% per annum.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders own 1.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.94%, with the float percentage being 106.62%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 56.73% of all shares), a total value of $686.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.75 million shares, is of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $21.24 million.