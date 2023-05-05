Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) Has Grown 4.69% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $91.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.29% or -$6.12. The 52-week high for the FND share is $102.61, that puts it down -12.51 from that peak though still a striking 34.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.91. The company’s market capitalization is $10.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) registered a -6.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.29% in intraday trading to $91.20 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.20%, and it has moved by -2.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.69%. The short interest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is 11.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.91, which implies an increase of 6.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $79.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, FND is trading at a discount of -31.58% off the target high and 13.38% off the low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares have gone up 39.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.72% against -32.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.70% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 5.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.79% per annum.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.62%, with the float percentage being 113.53%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 484 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.83 million shares (or 12.06% of all shares), a total value of $893.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.23 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $851.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 5.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $412.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.34 million, or about 5.01% of the stock, which is worth about $524.27 million.