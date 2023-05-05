Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ): Is It Possible To Be Up 8.16% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.19% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $5.38, that puts it down -407.55 from that peak though still a striking 40.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $27.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 91.40K shares over the past three months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) registered a 26.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.19% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.78%, and it has moved by 53.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.58%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 11580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.10%. While earnings are projected to return 73.30% in 2023.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.50%, with the float percentage being 9.50%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.08 million shares (or 10.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 20518.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22774.0 market value.