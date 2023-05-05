Does American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Still Look Attractive After A -7.87% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares were 2.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.13% or -$0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $544.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AMWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

American Well Corporation (AMWL) registered a -6.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.13% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Thursday, 05/04/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.87%, and it has moved by -14.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.70%. The short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is 9.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.61 day(s) to cover.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Well Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares have gone down -50.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.21% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.86 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.44 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $64.52 million and $69.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.10% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -42.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders own 8.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.09%, with the float percentage being 63.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.61 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $61.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $15.91 million.